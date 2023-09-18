Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Worried about heat and fire this summer? Here's how to to prepare

By Celeste Young, Collaborative Research Fellow, Sustainable Industries and Liveable Cities (ISILC), Victoria University
Nima Izadyar, Lecturer, Victoria University
Roger Jones, Professorial Research Fellow, Victoria University
The Northern Hemisphere summer brought catastrophic fires and floods to many countries. Down south, the winter was the hottest ever recorded in Australia, fuelled by record ocean temperatures.

Small wonder many Australians are worried about what summer will bring, as a likely El Niño threatens hot and dry fire weather. In the early southern spring, the fire season has already kicked off in New…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Well behind at halftime: here’s how to get the UN Sustainable Development Goals back on track
~ What ancient Greek stories of humans transformed into plants can teach us about fragility and resilience
~ What happens if you need to pee while you're asleep?
~ Sickle cell disease can be deadly, and the persistent health inequities facing Black Americans worsen the problem
~ Dopamine is a brain chemical famously linked to mood and pleasure − but researchers have found multiple types of dopamine neurons with different functions
~ 'Big Bang of Numbers' – The Conversation's book club explores how math alone could create the universe with author Manil Suri
~ Desert dust storms carry human-made toxic pollutants, and the health risk extends indoors
~ Keeping your cool in a warming world: 8 steps to help manage eco-anxiety
~ What are the liberal arts? A literature scholar explains
~ Racial trauma has profound mental health consequence - a Black clinical psychologist explains and offers 5 ways to heal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter