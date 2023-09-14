Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong Unleashes Courts against Children’s Sheep Fiction

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children’s books about a village of sheep that has come under the scrutiny of Hong Kong’s National Security Law, July 22, 2021. © 2021 Vincent Yu/AP Photo Each day seems to bring a new loss of freedoms in Hong Kong. Last week the authorities prosecuted a Hong Kong man who had received a shipment of 18 “seditious” books from the United Kingdom. The authorities accused Kurt Leung Kui-ming of intending to “incite violence” and promote “feelings of ill-will and enmity” in the city. It was the first time the government has invoked the offense of “importing seditious publications”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jamaican government swiftly returns a boat full of Haitians, as Caribbean officials express disappointment after latest talks
~ What is USB-C? A computer engineer explains the one device connector to rule them all
~ Is it really safe to feed your cat a vegan diet?
~ NZ election 2023: combined poll trends now show a clear rightward shift since June
~ NZ election 2023: with a month to go, polls point to a right-wing coalition government
~ Does running water really trigger the urge to pee? Experts explain the brain-bladder connection
~ How rising water vapour in the atmosphere is amplifying warming and making extreme weather worse
~ A Haunting in Venice is Kenneth Branagh's 20th film – what do we make of his prodigious output?
~ Our unsung farm dams provide vital habitat to threatened species of frogs
~ 'I just find it very hard to talk about it without getting emotional': top journalists reveal their trade secrets to Leigh Sales
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter