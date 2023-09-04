Tolerance.ca
Microgreens: the health-giving shoots explained

By Carol Wagstaff, Research Dean for Agriculture, Food and Health, University of Reading
Many of us germinated cress seeds on a bit of wet tissue at primary school, giving us a first introduction to edible microgreens. Recent interest in more diverse ways of getting flavour and nutrition into the vegetable components of our diets has increased the focus on the potential these crops have to offer.

There are now a growing number of horticultural businesses operating at a significant commercial scale to deliver a wide variety of microgreens to the market. In most cases, sales are to the food service industry, rather than retail, meaning you are likely to find them in your…The Conversation


Read complete article

