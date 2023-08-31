Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

World Cup kiss: feminist progress is always met with backlash, but Spain's #MeToo moment shows things are changing

By Anja Louis, Professor of Transnational Popular Culture, Sheffield Hallam University
Winning the women’s World Cup was a significant moment for Spanish football. Spain is now one of only two teams who are world champions in both the male and female competitions (Germany is the other).

This momentous achievement cannot have been lost on Spanish football executives. For that reason, it is particularly incomprehensible that the president of the Spanish football federation kissed the women’s team player Jenni Hermoso on the lips in plain view of the entire world, turning what should have been a celebration into a reckoning.

Luis Rubiales’ defence is that he…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
