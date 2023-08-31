Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Installing thousands of cameras risks creating total surveillance state

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Taliban’s decision to install 62,000 security cameras across Kabul and other areas, Matt Mahmoudi, Amnesty International’s Researcher and Advisor on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, said: “Implementing such a vast architecture of mass surveillance under the guise of ‘national security’ sets a template for the Taliban to continue its draconian policies that […] The post Afghanistan: Installing thousands of cameras risks creating total surveillance state appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who’s Vivek Ramaswamy? He's the Trump 2.0 candidate who’s making waves in the Republican primaries
~ What a Labour government would mean for the right to roam
~ Ukraine war: Australian-made cardboard drones used to attack Russian airfield show how innovation is key to modern warfare
~ Rooftop renewables risk making the rich richer, as latecomers will struggle to access the grid
~ World Cup kiss: feminist progress is always met with backlash, but Spain's #MeToo moment shows things are changing
~ Ukraine recap: fallout from death of Yevgeny Prigozhin will be felt far beyond Moscow
~ COVID-19 vaccine boosters are the best defence: Older adults shouldn’t rely on previous infection for immunity
~ Zuranolone for postpartum depression: Hope, hype or both?
~ Bangladesh: Government must remove draconian provisions from the Draft Cyber Security Act
~ IMF Should Help Pakistan Uphold Right to Electricity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter