Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Woman arrested after her son’s Facebook post must be immediately released

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrest of Anisha Siddika, a 58-year-old woman in Bangladesh who was apparently detained over her son’s Facebook post criticizing the trial and conviction of an opposition politician by Bangladesh’s controversial International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Babu Ram Pant, acting Deputy Regional Director of Campaigns for South Asia said: “The Bangladeshi authorities are showing […] The post Bangladesh: Woman arrested after her son’s Facebook post must be immediately released appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What would Aristotle think about the current state of politics?
~ What is shyness? How to support shy children through back-to-school transitions
~ High interest rates are not bad news for everyone. Just ask savers, importers and Australians heading overseas
~ This cave on Borneo has been used for 20,000 years – and we’ve now dated rock art showing colonial resistance 400 years ago
~ Taking more than 5 pills a day? 'Deprescribing' can prevent harm – especially for older people
~ With COVID now endemic, modelling suggests targeted protection will be more effective than blanket measures
~ Do universal values exist? A philosopher says yes, and takes aim at identity politics – but not all of his arguments are convincing
~ Greenhouse gases are changing air flow over the Pacific Ocean – raising Australia's risks of extreme weather
~ Greece: Evros wildfire dead are victims of ‘two great injustices of our times’
~ Ecuadorians Vote to “Keep the Oil in the Soil" in the Amazon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter