In one chaotic day, Thailand sees one PM elected, one ex-PM sent to jail. Where does the country go from here?

By Adam Simpson, Senior Lecturer, International Studies, University of South Australia
More than three months after Thailand’s national elections – and many anti-democratic manoeuvres in parliament – the country finally has a new prime minister, Srettha Thavisin. But, given the chaotic nature of Thai politics, this was perhaps not even the biggest news of the week.

Hours before the partially military-appointed Thai parliament elected Srettha to the post, one of the country’s most prominent political figures, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, returnedThe Conversation


© The Conversation
