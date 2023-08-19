Tolerance.ca
Iran: Mass Arrests of Women’s Rights Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, October 1, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Middle East Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have arrested at least a dozen activists and increased pressure on a wide range of peaceful dissidents ahead of the anniversary of the nationwide protests that swept the country in 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities brutally cracked down on the antigovernment protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa (Jina) Amini in the custody of the abusive…


