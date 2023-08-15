Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keep pressuring Afghanistan amid ‘unparalleled assault’ on women’s rights

The head of the UN agency that champions gender equality on Tuesday urged the international community  to continue pressing for change in Afghanistan, accusing the Taliban of imposing “the most comprehensive, systematic, and unparalleled assault on the rights of women and girls” across the country.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Four months of conflict 'destroying people's lives and violating their basic human rights', humanitarians warn
~ Hong Kong artist in exile in Taiwan uses protest art to resist Beijing's attacks on freedom in the region
~ Adults: how a sex play about boomers v millennials brings both together
~ An Opportunity to Remedy Inequality in Pakistan
~ Four months of conflict in Sudan is 'destroying people's lives and violating their basic human rights', humanitarians warn
~ Hong-Kong artist in exile in Taiwan uses protest art to resist Beijing's attacks on freedom in the region
~ Red, White & Royal Blue review – this queer romcom puts a new spin on the US and UK's 'special relationship'
~ Mobile money in Ghana isn't all good news: customers are paying a hefty price
~ South Sudan is gearing up for its first election – 3 things it must get right
~ Jamie Reid: the defiant punk art of the man behind the Sex Pistols' iconic imagery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter