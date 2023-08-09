Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Film camera departments operate on a system of who you know, so what happens when you're not a member of the in-group?

By Bronwyn Coate, Senior Lecturer in Economics, RMIT University
Ben Eltham, Lecturer, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University
Deb Verhoeven, Visiting Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Concerns about power imbalances and toxic working environments in the film and TV industries long pre-date the emergence of #metoo as a global rallying cry against sexual assault and harassment on set.

Well-intentioned policymakers have made many attempts to intervene over the past 50 years or so, focusing primarily on addressing gender imbalances using a “just add women and stir” approach.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
