Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

X marks the unknown in algebra – but X's origins are a math mystery

By Peter Schumer, Professor of Mathematics and Natural Philosophy, Middlebury
How did the letter x get its enduring role as a symbol of the unknown? A mathematician explains why it’s hard to say for sure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ George Washington knew when it was time to go, unlike Trump, because the founders worried about the judgment of history
~ Nonprofits may engage in advocacy and limited lobbying, but few do so – new research
~ Why homes often feel warmer than the thermostat suggests – and what to do about it
~ Ever-larger cars and trucks are causing a safety crisis on US streets – here's how communities can fight back
~ How your genes may determine whether you can be an endurance athlete
~ Shared horse and human burials show how deeply the vikings cared for their animal companions
~ How the Soviet century wrote itself into the Moscow cityscape
~ Zimbabwe's rulers won't tolerate opposing voices – but its writers refuse to be silenced
~ Bangladesh: Excessive Force Against Political Protesters
~ One day with Azov instructors as a prospective soldier in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter