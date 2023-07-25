Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate extremes make NZ’s supply chains highly vulnerable – it's time to rethink how we grow and ship food

By Alan Renwick, Professor of Agricultural Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
New Zealand’s food system – from production to delivery – has been built around efficiency rather than resilience to climate change and natural disasters. But there are solutions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Permission to restore century-old houseboats in Kashmir's Dal Lake is a welcome move for tourism
~ Despite calls for her to recuse herself from Trump's criminal case, Judge Aileen Cannon's situation doesn't meet the standard for when a judge should step away
~ Outrage over the U.S. decision to give Ukraine cluster bombs overlooks facts
~ Record technostress and reduced well-being show that remote working isn’t as good as we thought
~ Synthetic human embryos could allow for research beyond the 14-day limit, but this raises ethical questions
~ What the 'NPC streaming' TikTok trend spells for the future of gaming and erotic work
~ Extreme heat is particularly hard on older adults – an aging population and climate change are putting ever more people at risk
~ Governments are failing to share decision-making with Indigenous people, Productivity Commission finds
~ Can't afford a gym membership or fitness class? 3 things to include in a DIY exercise program
~ Computer-written scripts and deepfake actors: what’s at the heart of the Hollywood strikes against generative AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter