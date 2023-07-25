Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Stop two imminent and unlawful executions for drug trafficking

By Amnesty International
In response to news that two executions for drug-related offences have been set to take place on Wednesday 26 July and Friday 28 July, Amnesty International’s death penalty expert Chiara Sangiorgio said:    “It is unconscionable that authorities in Singapore continue to cruelly pursue more executions in the name of drug control. There is no […] The post Singapore: Stop two imminent and unlawful executions for drug trafficking   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
