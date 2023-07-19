Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brain injuries may affect women worse than men – introduction of concussion spotters to Women's World Cup could prove vital

By Daniel Walker, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Bradford
The matches at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup will be watched by concussion spotters for the first time. These medical staff will attempt to identify potential concussions that may have been overlooked by the officials on the pitch.

The role of the concussion spotter may be particularly vital in the women’s game because there is evidence that concussion has a worse impact on women.

Their use at the Women’s World Cup comes after a similar…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ France and Germany clash in race for energy transition
~ How chefs became rock stars
~ As heat records fall, how hot is too hot for the human body?
~ How classic psychology warped our view of human nature as cruel and selfish - but new research is more hopeful
~ Judicial activism has had vastly different impacts on Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump
~ Meta's Threads platform might not be revolutionary, but it poses a challenge to Twitter
~ Unitaid: Close to a million deaths by 2035 if TB prevention is not acted on
~ South Africa: Amnesty International joins Putin arrest warrant case as an amicus curiae
~ UK’s Invite to Saudi Crown Prince Risks Rubber-Stamping Repression
~ Harassment, Threats Prompt Cancellation of LGBT Conference in Indonesia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter