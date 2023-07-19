Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Illegal migration bill to become law: what you need to know

By Avery Anapol, Commissioning Editor, Politics + Society
The UK government has succeeded in passing its illegal migration bill. After a series of late-night votes and months of controversy, the bill is now set to receive royal assent and become the Illegal Migration Act 2023. The following round-up will give you the key details of the bill and the analysis of the academic experts who have written about it for The Conversation.

The illegal migration bill piece of legislation is the central pillar of Rishi Sunak’s plan to stop small boat crossings, one of his five…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The wacky race: The road to the Egyptian Presidential elections in 2024
~ Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is a 'feminist bimbo' classic – and no, that's not an oxymoron
~ Kenya's politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule – 60 years after independence
~ eNaira: Nigeria's digital currency has had a slow start - what's holding it back
~ Drawing in the sand at the beach? Our ancestors did the same 140,000 years ago
~ Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – a modern spy film that knows the value of old tech
~ A hundred years of logging threatens the Innu link to their land
~ Asymptomatic COVID-19 is linked to a gene variant that boosts immune memory after exposure to prior seasonal cold viruses
~ COVID: a gene mutation could help explain why some people don't get symptoms – new research
~ How the UK's new immigration law will put more people at risk of modern slavery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter