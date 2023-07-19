Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Authorities must exercise restraint in use of force to police protests

By Amnesty International
Responding to the death of one activist while hundreds of others were injured in clashes during the Opposition led protests across Bangladesh, Yasasmin Kaviratne, Regional Campaigner for South Asia at Amnesty International, said: “It is alarming to note the escalating tensions, use of force to police widespread protests and increasing crackdown on any dissenting voices […] The post Bangladesh: Authorities must exercise restraint in use of force to police protests appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


