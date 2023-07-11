Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Darfur Town Destroyed

By Human Rights Watch
Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militias summarily executed at least 28 ethnic Massalit and killed and injured dozens of civilians on May 28, 2023, in Sudan's West Darfur state. The mass killings of civilians and the total destruction of the town of Misterei demonstrates the need for a stronger international response to the widening conflict. Sudan's warring parties should stop attacking civilians and allow safe aid access. The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
