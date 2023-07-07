Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria Amelina, killed by Russian rockets, joins a procession of Ukrainian writers whose lives were cut short by oppressors

By Marko Pavlyshyn, Emeritus professor, Monash University
Victoria Amelina died 1 July, from injuries she received during a Russian rocket strike on Kramatorsk. Her work addressed questions of individual and collective responsibility.The Conversation


© The Conversation
