Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt Using Remote Hearings to Isolate Prisoners

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The courthouse at the new Badr Prison in Badr city, 65 kms east of the Egyptian capital Cairo, during a government-guided tour for the media, January 16, 2022.  © 2022 Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images Egypt has begun holding detention renewal sessions for pre-trial detainees remotely via videoconference, with detainees attending the sessions from prisons under police custody. The move further increases the isolation of Egyptian “political” prisoners, making it less likely that abuses of detainees will come to light. The Supreme State Security Prosecution is taking…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar atrocities and impunity must end: Türk
~ In Uzbekistan, literary house museums are also monuments to interior design
~ Ghana's new chief justice: Gertrude Tokornoo faces challenges, but could help transform the country's courts
~ Russia's kidnapping of Ukrainian children is not unique – Putin and others have long used children as political pawns
~ Police treatment in black and white – report on Minneapolis policing is the latest reminder of systemic racial disparities
~ Science activism is surging – which marks a culture shift among scientists
~ Aging is complicated – a biologist explains why no two people or cells age the same way, and what this means for anti-aging interventions
~ Ukrainian science is struggling, threatening long-term economic recovery – history shows ways to support the Ukrainian scientific system
~ Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
~ From 'girls' to Lionesses: how newspaper coverage of women's football has changed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter