Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not all rent control policies are the same – the Green Party proposal deserves an open-minded debate

By Tom Baker, Associate Professor in Human Geography, University of Auckland
Despite the claims of landlords and politicians, there is no economic consensus against rent controls. A more nuanced debate would help, given the scale of New Zealand’s housing affordability problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scaling up community drug-checking services in B.C. could help respond to the overdose crisis
~ What listening to the soil can tell us about our relationship with the land
~ Copyright exceptions in Canadian education aren't a loophole, they're essential
~ All animal intelligence was shaped by just 5 leaps in brain evolution
~ One woman’s mission to protect mangroves in Belize
~ Long-range goals: can the FIFA World Cup help level the playing field for all women footballers?
~ 'I gave birth but did not bring a child to life': for millenia, women expressed their pain through a belief in demonic, female monsters
~ Parents have just started their own school in Sydney – this is part of a long tradition in Australia
~ ‘The culmination of years of suffering’: what can we expect from the robodebt royal commission’s final report?
~ How climate change is causing a communication breakdown in the animal world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter