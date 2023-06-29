Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada Day: Why renaming roads and how we tell stories matter for reconciliation

By Geo Takach, Professor of Communication and Culture, Royal Roads University
How we represent a place can reveal much about it and even more about who we are and what we value.The Conversation


© The Conversation
