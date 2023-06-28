Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ireland: Draconian law to make data protection procedures confidential

By Amnesty International
Ahead of a discussion in the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) today on a proposed amendment to a bill that would allow the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) to label all matters before it as confidential, Rasha Abdul-Rahim, Programme Director at Amnesty Tech, said: “The government’s attempt to allow the Irish Data Protection Commission to label all […] The post Ireland: Draconian law to make data protection procedures confidential appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
