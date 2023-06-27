Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Free People Held After Activist Fled

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Algerian activist Amira Bouraoui in Algiers, April 14, 2014.  © 2014 Nacerdine Zebar/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images (Beirut) – The Algerian authorities have been holding at least four people for more than four months, including a journalist, for allegedly helping an activist to leave the country in February 2023, Human Rights Watch, the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, and EuroMed Rights said today. The activist, Amira Bouraoui, who was convicted for her peaceful activism and was subjected to an arbitrary travel ban since 2021, fled across the Tunisian border.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria: UN member states must support institution for conflict’s disappeared
~ Kyrgyzstan: Attacks on Media, Free Expression
~ Australia's hidden housing crisis: survivors of modern slavery have few safe places to turn
~ Decolonising the news: 4 fundamental questions media can ask themselves when covering stories about Māori
~ Canada's misguided changes to drug regulation could fast-track unproven medications and divert funds from other health needs
~ What is ‘heteroactivism’? How sports became a battleground for opposing LGBTIQ+ progress
~ We need to decarbonise our electricity supply, and quickly – Alan Finkel shows how green energy can be a reality, and bring economic benefits
~ Marshall Islands, a nation at the heart of global shipping, fights for climate justice
~ Paracetamol versus ibuprofen – which works best and when?
~ What do the different colours of mould mean in my house?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter