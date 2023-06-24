Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Palestine: Justice remains elusive two years after the killing of Nizar Banat

By Amnesty International
Two years after Palestinian dissident Nizar Banat died in the custody of Palestinian security forces, Palestinian authorities have failed to effectively investigate his death and ensure those responsible are held to account, Amnesty International said today. The ongoing trial of 14 officers charged in relation to his arrest has made a mockery of impartiality and […] The post Palestine: Justice remains elusive two years after the killing of Nizar Banat appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


