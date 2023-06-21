Tolerance.ca
Behind the scenes of the investigation: Heists Worth Billions

By David Maimon, Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
Professor David Maimon is director of the Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group at Georgia State University.

He and his group are well familiar with what happens on the dark web, which consists of websites that look like ordinary websites but can be reached only using special browsers or authorization codes and are often used to sell illegal commodities.

In this behind-the-story video, Maimon shows some of the hundreds of thousands of bank-related images that he and his team have collected from the dark web and text message applications, and the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
