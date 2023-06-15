Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'He just kept going' – why you might snap back, freeze or ignore street harassment

By Bianca Fileborn, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, The University of Melbourne
While it’s tempting to focus on what people can do to ‘stay safe’ or respond effectively to harassers, this is ultimately the wrong question to ask and puts responsibility victims.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Generative AI is a minefield for copyright law
~ Cutting GST on fresh produce won’t help those most in need – a targeted approach works better
~ Thinking about a microcredential course? 4 things to consider first
~ Awe can alter our sense of self and open us to new possibilities – could it help save the planet?
~ Toxic work cultures start with incivility and mediocre leadership. What can you do about it?
~ Imagine the outcry if factories killed as many people as wood heaters
~ UN chief insists on solidarity with people of Syria, with ‘no time to spare’
~ Uganda Should Ensure Justice for Kasese Massacre
~ India/US: Put Rights at Center of Modi-Biden Summit
~ How to make better decisions – using scoring systems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter