Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the right gets wrong about Adam Smith

By Conor O'Kane, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Bournemouth University
What to make of Adam Smith? You might have thought we would have straightened this out, given that he only ever wrote two books and it’s been 300 years since he was born. But no. Everyone wants to claim the Scottish philosopher and economist as one of their own. With the exception of Jesus, it’s hard to think of anyone who attracts such radically different interpretations.

Part of the problem is that we actually know very little about the man. Smith oversaw the burning of all his unpublished writings as he lay on his death bed – a common practice at the time, but not much help in settling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wegovy: more people may soon be eligible to access weight-loss drug under new pilot scheme
~ Will Danielle Smith veer back to the right and towards Alberta separatism?
~ Juneteenth matters for thinking about race relations in Canada and Canadian education
~ How the Unabomber's unique linguistic fingerprints led to his capture
~ 96.4% of Americans had COVID-19 antibodies in their blood by fall 2022
~ Russians are using age-old military tactic of flooding to combat Ukraine’s counteroffensive
~ Despite threats of violence, Trump's federal indictment happened with little fanfare -- but that doesn't mean the far-right movement is fading, an extremism scholar explains
~ How 'constitutional county' declarations undermine the Constitution – a legal scholar explains
~ American Indians forced to attend boarding schools as children are more likely to be in poor health as adults
~ Food insecurity already affects 12 million US homes -- and reductions in SNAP benefits won't help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter