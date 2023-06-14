Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU files antitrust charges against Google – here's how the ad tech at the heart of the case works

By Eric Zeng, Postdoctoral Researcher in Computer Science, Carnegie Mellon University
Antitrust suits against Google for its advertising practices center on the technology for buying and selling online ads. A computer scientist explains how these ad networks work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
