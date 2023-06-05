Tolerance.ca
Global: International action vital to mitigate impact of searing heatwaves in Pakistan

By Amnesty International
Global action is urgently needed as series of extreme heatwaves in Pakistan wreak havoc on human rights, Amnesty International said today in its new report ‘A Burning Emergency: Extreme heat and the right to health in Pakistan’. The report, released on World Environment Day, examines the impacts of extreme heat in Pakistan on people’s lives […] The post Global: International action vital to mitigate impact of searing heatwaves in Pakistan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
