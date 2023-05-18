Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Plot to Save South Africa: masterful account of an assassination that nearly derailed efforts to end apartheid

By Gavin Evans, Lecturer, Culture and Media department, Birkbeck, University of London
Share this article
The book is a gripping read for anyone interested in late 20th century history, and in the end of apartheid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taiwanese documentary showcases forgotten story of a Vietnamese refugee camp from the 1970s
~ Economists award Chalmers top marks for budget, but less for fighting inflation
~ Baboon bonds: new study reveals that friendships make up for a bad start in life
~ Listen to The Conversation's climate podcast Fear and Wonder
~ Survey shows 60 percent of Hongkongers support same-sex marriage
~ The WHO says we shouldn't bother with artificial sweeteners for weight loss or health. Is sugar better?
~ For a no-frills New Zealand budget it was ‘surprisingly frilly’: 5 experts on Labour’s big pre-election calls
~ Government's family law bill is a big step forward. But it doesn't do enough to address family violence
~ Getting the Balkans wrong: The foreign coverage crisis
~ Bangladesh: New Risks for Rohingya Refugees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter