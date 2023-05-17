Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: The perpetrators of the Moura massacre must be prosecuted and tried by a competent court

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International welcomes the publication on 12 May of a report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) concerning the joint military operation conducted by the Malian army, together with members of private military company the Wagner Group, in the village of Moura (in the Djenné Cercle in Mopti […] The post Mali: The perpetrators of the Moura massacre must be prosecuted and tried by a competent court appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
