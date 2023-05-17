Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Authorities must release activist languishing in detention and guarantee the right to protest

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Authorities in Angola must immediately and unconditionally release Tanaice Neutro for protesting against high levels of poverty, corruption and repression, and guarantee the right to peaceful protest across the country, Amnesty International said today as it marked seven months since the activist was arbitrarily detained. The organization also announced that it was launching its #ProtectTheProtest […] The post Angola: Authorities must release activist languishing in detention and guarantee the right to protest  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ PwC scandal shows consultants, like church officials, are best kept out of state affairs
~ Higher unemployment and less income: how domestic violence costs women financially
~ Saudi Arabia: Ensure Respect for Civil Society Vision
~ There’s a buzz about ‘sustainable’ fuels – but they cannot solve aviation's colossal climate woes
~ Saudi Arabia: Ensure respect for civil society vision
~ Egypt: Women Abused Over Alleged ISIS Ties
~ How can we bolster Australia's depleted army of volunteers to match the soaring demand for their services?
~ Think you might be dating a 'vulnerable narcissist'? Look out for these red flags
~ Labor maintains large lead in post-budget polls a year after winning election, but Voice support slumps
~ Climate change believers are more likely to cooperate with strangers, new research finds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter