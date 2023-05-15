Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

75 years later, Israel Blocking Palestinian Refugees’ Return

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image  Palestinian children return from school to their homes in the Jabalia Refugee Camp on the 74th Anniversary of Nakba Day in the northern Gaza Strip, May 15, 2022. © 2022 Mahmoud Issa/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo From the morgues of Cairo to the cells of Guantanamo, I’ve seen a lot of anguish and cruelty in my human rights work over the years. But often more than blood spilled, it’s the lives stunted, solely because of a person’s identity, that hits the hardest. I had one such moment visiting a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon several years ago. Meeting kids…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Supreme Court's ruling on humane treatment of pigs could catalyze a wave of new animal welfare laws
~ Sudan is awash with weapons: how the two forces compare and what that means for the war
~ Ethiopia has one of Africa's most ambitious housing policies – but the lottery-based system is pulling communities apart
~ For Canada jays, sibling rivalry can be deadly as winner takes all
~ Thriving in the face of adversity: Resilient gorillas reveal clues about overcoming childhood misfortune
~ You shed DNA everywhere you go – trace samples in the water, sand and air are enough to identify who you are, raising ethical questions about privacy
~ Theory of everything: how progress in physics depends on asking the right questions
~ Why weightlifting is beneficial before and after the menopause
~ Esol English classes are crucial for migrant integration, yet challenges remain unaddressed
~ Reusable nappies can reduce the environmental footprint of parenting – but only if they're used with care
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter