Human Rights Observatory

Latest de Lima Acquittal Exposes Philippine Justice System’s Politicization

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Duterte critic and former senator Leila de Lima reacts as she leaves the Hall of Justice where she was acquitted of a drug charge in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, May 12, 2023. © 2023 Eloisa Lopez/Reuters The acquittal of former Senator Leila de Lima in the second of  three drug cases against her and her likely continued custody in police detention highlight the political nature of the charges against her. De Lima, who has now been in detention for more than six years, was acquitted for allegedly trading illegal drugs while she was secretary of justice, after being…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
