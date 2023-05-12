Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Court Ruling Win for Syrian victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The entrance of the Cour de Cassation, France's highest judicial court housed in the Palais de Justice in Paris. © 2014 AP Photo/Martin Bureau, Pool (Paris, May 12, 2023) – Two decisions by France’s Court of Cassation on May 12, 2023, related to Syria atrocity crimes cases have recognized France’s ability to address serious international crimes, nine rights groups said today. While the decisions confirmed the jurisdiction of French courts over a significant number of pending cases, they do not address the full scope of restrictive conditions that remain in French law.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
