Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil Should Join Regional Environmental Pact

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Caru Indigenous Territory, Maranhão state, Brazil, 2019. © 2019 César Muñoz Acebe/Human Rights Watch President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took an important step to strengthen protection for environmental defenders across Brazil by sending the Escazú Agreement to Congress for approval on May 11. This historic treaty – the first of its kind in Latin America and the Caribbean – would help shore up Brazil’s role on protecting the environment and its defenders. The agreement had been gathering dust in Brasília for years. Neither the president who signed it in 2018, Michel…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
