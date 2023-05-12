Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Disastrous Clamp Down on Migrants Rights in Italy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People disembark from a rescue ship in the Italian port of Catania, April 12, 2023. © 2023 Salvatore Cavalli/AP Photo After impeding the ability of search and rescue organizations to save lives in the Mediterranean Sea, Italian authorities have now passed a law restricting the rights of people who manage to reach its shores. Named after a terrible shipwreck in which more than 80 people died in March, the government’s Cutro decree became law last week. Far from offering a rational, humane response to the rise in people crossing the Mediterranean to reach Europe, the…


© Human Rights Watch -
