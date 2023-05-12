Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Election offers rare chance for candidates to commit to safeguarding human rights

By Amnesty International
Ahead of Thailand’s general election on 14 May, Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong, Amnesty International’s Thailand Researcher, said:  “The upcoming vote in Thailand offers a rare opportunity for political parties and candidates to publicly commit to the protection and promotion of human rights if elected, including the rights of marginalized groups, civil society and young people.  “In particular, Thailand’s future […] The post Thailand: Election offers rare chance for candidates to commit to safeguarding human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


