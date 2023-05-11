Some Neanderthals hunted bigger animals, across a larger range, than modern humans
By Bethan Linscott, Postdoctoral Researcher, Archaeological Geochemistry, University of Oxford
The region of Estremadura in Portugal was home to a band of Neanderthals – an ancient evolutionary relative of modern humans – about 95,000 years ago. They made use of the patchwork of limestone caves, crags and river valleys, leaving traces of their activities in the form of stone tools, butchered animal bones and the remnants of fireplaces.
Now their teeth are providing new insights on how they hunted and interacted with their landscape. I was one of an international team of researchers that…
