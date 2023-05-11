Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

'Courage is contagious': Daniel Ellsberg's decision to release the Pentagon Papers didn't happen in a vacuum

By Christian Appy, Professor of History, UMass Amherst
In 1971, when Daniel Ellsberg arrived at a federal court in Boston, a journalist asked if he was concerned about the prospect of going to prison for leaking a 7,000-page top-secret history of the Vietnam War. Ellsberg responded with a question of his own: “Wouldn’t you go to prison to help end this war?”

The classified documents Ellsberg released to The New York Times and 18 other newspapers were quickly dubbed the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
