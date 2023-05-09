Tolerance.ca
French universalism sidelines ethnic minorities – why that must change

By Philippe Marlière, Professor in French and European Politics, UCL
French MP Olivier Serva has urged his government to tackle discrimination against people with afro hair. In a recent interview on the national radio station France Info, he reportedly introduced plans to present a cross-party bill to parliament by appealing to the republic’s values of “liberty, equality, fraternity”.

He said:

This is about allowing everyone to be as they are and as they want to be, whether in it’s in the workplace or anywhere…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
