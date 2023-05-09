Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Compensation for ISIS Victims Too Little, Too Late

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A boy walks on a road at the Mamrashan camp for civilians displaced by war, located a half hour's drive from Dohuk city in Iraq, on January 14, 2017. © 2017 Alice Martins/AP Photo Iraqi authorities have failed to compensate thousands of Yazidis and others from the Sinjar province for property damage in the battle against ISIS. Without compensation, many people lack the financial means to rebuild their homes and businesses, so returning home is not an option. Many are stuck in displaced people’s camps. The Iraqi government should address bottlenecks in the compensation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Kazakhstan, political dissidents accused of spreading disinformation
~ Taiwan's official diplomatic relations: A hard game to play in the face of China's obstruction
~ How Alone Australia can help us understand and appreciate our place in nature
~ Why exercising your 'good arm' can also help the one in a sling
~ 'Regenerative agriculture' is all the rage - but it's not going to fix our food system
~ One pregnant woman or newborn dies every 7 seconds: new UN report
~ Legal Right to Free Education Grows Globally
~ Myanmar: Enhanced Blast Strike Likely War Crime
~ Australia has a National Quantum Strategy. What does that mean?
~ With independence off the table for now, what's next for New Caledonia's push for self-determination?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter