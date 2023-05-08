Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remote teaching in Nigeria and South Africa got a COVID wake-up call -- how to capitalise on it

By Mpho-Entle Puleng Modise, Lecturer, University of South Africa
Geesje van den Berg, Commonwealth of Learning Chair in ODL for Teacher Education and Full Professor, Department of Curriculum and Instructional Studies, University of South Africa
Universities had to deal with many anxieties and uncertainties during the early days of the COVID pandemic. One of these was how to move all of their teaching online. For some, the process was fairly simple as they had already been offering blended online and in-person lessons.

But many were caught on the wrong foot. We wanted to know how the pandemic had affected training and technology adoption by lecturers at open…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
