Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keep Sudan borders open UNHCR urges, amid alarming rise in child deaths

Share this article
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) on Friday urged States to keep borders open to people fleeing military infighting across Sudan and suspend "negative asylum decisions" for Sudanese nationals outside the country, who cannot return because of the conflict.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The empire sings back: the deep history behind South African soprano Pretty Yende's triumph
~ Egypt: Mass Arrests Target Family, Supporters of Ex-MP
~ Sudan's conflict will have a ripple effect in an unstable region - and across the world
~ COVID is officially no longer a global health emergency – here's what that means (and what we've learned along the way)
~ Local elections: Labour gains suggest the tide has turned in many marginal constituencies
~ How archaeologists can help us live with wild animals
~ Five reasons you should consider renting your outfits this wedding season
~ The Wicker Man at 50: how the strange 1970s British film became a cult classic
~ The Euclid spacecraft will transform how we view the 'dark universe'
~ Cryptocasinos are evolving worryingly fast – here's how to get to grips with them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter