Human Rights Observatory

Queen Cleopatra: experts save this poorly scripted Netflix docuseries

By Jane Draycott, Lecturer, Classics, University of Glasgow
The trailer for Netflix’s new four-part documentary series, Queen Cleopatra, was deliberately provocative. Promoting the show as executive produced by actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, it prominently featured historian Professor Shelley Haley declaring that: “Cleopatra was black.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the trailer is pure clickbait. The show itself is a much more complex piece of work.

There are two ways to watch Queen Cleopatra. The first – and easiest – is by paying more attention to the dramatisation of Cleopatra’s life and times than to the academic talking heads. The second…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
