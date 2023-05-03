Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Sacred Balance: blending Western science with Indigenous knowledges, David Suzuki's influential book has been updated for this moment

By Jana Norman, Alfred Deakin Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Deakin University
In a new edition of his classic work, Suzuki suggests the major crises we face – pandemics, climate disruption, biodiversity loss – all have roots in our lack of recognition of our place in nature.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
