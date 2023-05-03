Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Raise a glass to your cousin, King Charles III

By Turi King, Professor of Genetics and Public Engagement, University of Leicester
Millions of people around the world will be watching as Charles is crowned king of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. And it’s fair to say that a huge number of them could claim some degree of kinship with the new monarch as distant cousins at least. It’s how family trees work.

Celebrity guests on the BBC’s genealogy TV show Who Do You Think You Are often find out they’re descended from royalty. In 2021, British soap opera actor Danny Dyer learned he was descended from Edward III. Actor Benedict…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
