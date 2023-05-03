Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: Denying imprisoned academics and journalists access to read and write violates their right to freedom of expression

By Amnesty International
At least four journalists and one academic have been denied the right to read and write in Moroccan prisons, Amnesty International said today, as the world observes World Press Freedom Day. According to the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, also known as the Mandela rules, prisoners should be allowed to […] The post Morocco: Denying imprisoned academics and journalists access to read and write violates their right to freedom of expression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
