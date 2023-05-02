Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From enormous elephants to tiny shrews: how mammals shape and are shaped by Africa's landscapes

By Ara Monadjem, Full Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, University of Eswatini
Africa is the world’s most diverse continent for large mammals such as antelopes, zebras and elephants. The heaviest of these large mammals top the scales at over one ton, and are referred to as megafauna. In fact, it’s the only continent that has not seen a mass extinction of these megafauna.

The continent’s megafauna community includes the world’s largest terrestrial mammal, the African elephant.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
