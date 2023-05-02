Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Court Orders Recognition of Same-Sex Spouse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image LGBTQIA activists and supporters take part in a pride parade demanding equal legal rights and marking the month of June as a pride month in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 11, 2022.  © 2022 Abhishek Maharjan/Sipa USA via AP Images (New York) – The Supreme Court of Nepal has instructed the government to recognize the same-sex foreign spouse of a Nepali citizen, Human Rights Watch said today. The court also instructed the government to urgently consider a 2015 court-ordered report that recommended broader recognition of same-sex relationships. Building on judgments from 2007 and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
